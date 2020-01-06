UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Parasite' Wins Golden Globe For Best Foreign Language Film

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

'Parasite' wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :South Korea's "Parasite," a vicious satire about the rich-poor divide, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, edging out a top crop of nominees.

"Wow, amazing, unbelievable," gushed director Bong Joon-ho as he accepted the award.

"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."The film bested France's "Les Miserables," Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory," Chinese-American family drama "The Farewell" and France's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire."

Related Topics

Fire Film And Movies France Sunday Gold Family Best Top

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 18th Sharjah A ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed sign la ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports hosts annual gathering to ..

10 hours ago

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

11 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

11 hours ago

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.