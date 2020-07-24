Paratore stays bogey free at British Masters, eyes 25-year record

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Renato Paratore holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the British Masters after a third straight bogey free round at Close House.

The last player to win a tournament on the European Tour without a bogey was Sweden's Jesper Parnevik in the 1995 Scandinavian Masters and Paratore finished off a five-under par round of 66 with a birdie on the 18th.

On 16 under par, the 23-year-old enjoys a one-shot lead over South Africa's Justin Harding, who also returned a 66 on a day of low scoring with Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard another stroke behind.

Paratore held a one-shot lead overnight but had been overtaken before he could hit a ball in anger thanks to a stunning round from England's Sam Horsfield, whose 61 set a new course record.

Horsfield only made the halfway cut with a shot to spare but raced to the turn in 30 with four birdies and an eagle and also eagled the 10th to raise the prospect of just the second 59 in European Tour history.

A run of five straight pars effectively put that out of reach but he nevertheless finished the round in style with a birdie on the 16th and a remarkable third eagle of the day on the par-five 17th.

Tournament host Lee Westwood, who was in the first group out in the morning, is even further off the pace as he carded a 72 to slip back to level par.