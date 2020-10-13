UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parent's Mental Health Linked With Risk Of Premature Birth: Aussie Study

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Parent's mental health linked with risk of premature birth: Aussie study

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Both mother's and father's past mental health record has been linked with the chance of their baby being born premature, an Australian study revealed Tuesday.

Men with mental health problems through adolescence and young adulthood, and women with anxiety and depression during pregnancy, were more likely to have premature babies, according to the report led by Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI).

The study followed 398 women and 267 men over 15 years, assessing them for anxiety and depressive symptoms from adolescence to young adulthood and during subsequent pregnancies.

Co-lead author, Dr Elizabeth Spry from MCRI said prior to their research being conducted the impact of maternal and paternal mental health on preterm birth and birth weight was unknown.

Spry said that while mum's were generally advised to stay fit and healthy throughout their pregnancy, little focus was placed on the role that men play.

"We found that men with persistent mental health symptoms in the decades leading up to pregnancy were more likely to have premature babies," Spry said.

"Our study joins growing evidence of the important role that fathers play in the health and development of their children, and suggests that these links begin well before babies are conceived." According to Dr Claire Wilson from King's College in London, the direct link between adolescent mental health issues and preterm births is not known, however a better understanding could help with preventing the potentially deadly outcome.

"Pre-term birth is common and is a leading cause of infant deaths worldwide, but the underlying causes have been largely unknown," Wilson said.

"Mental health may affect parental reproductive biology and antenatal pathways and can have an impact on genetic and environmental influences such as substance use and nutrition, which could be linked to a baby's development."The team hoped to encourage mental health support for parents during their pregnancies and beforehand, with an aim of reducing premature birth rates.

Related Topics

Young London May Women From Weight Depression

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

55 seconds ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

4 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

4 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

7 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.