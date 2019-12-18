Parents of girl found in Malaysia jungle say case has 'criminal element'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The parents of a Franco-Irish teenager whose body was found in the Malaysian jungle said they believe there was a "criminal element" to her disappearance, which police classified as a missing-person case.

The body of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin was discovered in August after a 10-day hunt through dense rainforest, in a ravine about 2.

5 kilometres (1.5 miles) from the resort where she had been staying.

Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin told Irish broadcaster RTE they could not imagine that Nora, who had learning difficulties, would have been able to wander that far.

"For us something very complex happened. We have insisted from the beginning that we believe there was a criminal element to what happened," they said in an interview published Tuesday.