UrduPoint.com

Paris Attacks Trial Halted After Suspect Gets Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Paris attacks trial halted after suspect gets Covid

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The trial over the deadly November 2015 terror attacks in Paris has been suspended after a second suspect tested positive for Covid-19, sources close to the case told AFP on Monday.

Ali El Haddad Asufi, accused of helping prepare the massacres that killed 130 people, began showing symptoms at hearings last Friday, the presiding judge in the marathon trial Jean-Louis Peries, wrote to lawyers.

"That means the coming week is in jeopardy because a new test will not be carried out until Friday," he wrote.

That would postpone key testimony expected from Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the 10 assailants who targeted the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and several bars and restaurants in the capital on Friday November 13, 2015.

Abdeslam was scheduled to begin two days of questioning starting Thursday.

He tested positive for Covid at the end of December, delaying the hearings for several days.

Abdeslam's 10 co-defendants are answering charges ranging from providing logistical support to planning the attacks, as well as supplying weapons.

The trial is to last until May.

Related Topics

Lawyers France Marathon Paris May November December 2015 From

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

29 minutes ago
 Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Compan ..

Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Company in UAE - Police

7 minutes ago
 Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise C ..

Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise Check of Union State Forces Wit ..

7 minutes ago
 City traffic police start issuing driving licenses ..

City traffic police start issuing driving licenses at Hayatabad phase-III

7 minutes ago
 NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 u ..

NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 units

7 minutes ago
 QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaul ..

QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaulters in Kharan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.