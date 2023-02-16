UrduPoint.com

Paris CAC 40 Stock Exchange Jumps To Record High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Paris CAC 40 stock exchange jumps to record high

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Paris stock exchange bounced to a new record high on Thursday as French companies post healthy earnings despite a slowing economy, a day after London also reached new heights.

The CAC 40 rose 1.1 percent to 7,387.29 points in late morning trading, jumping over the previous record of 7,384.86 reached in 2022.

The FTSE 100 in London broke through the 8,000-point mark on Wednesday, propelled by the sliding pound after data showed inflation slowed further in January.

Stock markets were rocked last year by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation, with Paris shedding a quarter of its value.

But markets have rebounded as inflation slows in the United States and Europe, the energy crisis eases and countries release better-than-expected economic data.

Investor sentiment has also been lifted by the end of China's zero-Covid policy in December, which had held back the world's second biggest economy.

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis China London Paris United States January December Market Post

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

3 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

4 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.