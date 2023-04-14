Paris CAC 40 stocks index hits record above 7,500

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Paris CAC 40 stocks index of leading French companies hit a record high above 7,500 points at the start of trading Friday, extending its recent rally to all-time highs.

After briefly breaching the landmark, the CAC eased back to 7,495.29 points, still a gain of 0.2 percent compared with Thursday's close. Frankfurt and London also rose at the open.

Paris has won strength in recent sessions on easing inflation and recession concerns -- and thanks to some strong earnings, including Thursday from luxury group LVMH.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index struck a record above 8,000 points in February.

It traded Friday at 7,855.10 points, a gain of 0.2 percent on Thursday's closing level.

Frankfurt's DAX index was up 0.3 percent at 15,775.52.