Paris Explosion Destroys Building, Injuring 16: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:51 AM

Paris explosion destroys building, injuring 16: police

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A major fire broke out in central Paris on Wednesday, causing the partial collapse of a building and injuring at least 16 people, police said.

The blaze occurred in the capital's historic 5th arrondissement, and was preceded by a gas leak, the district's mayor said on Twitter.

A number of French media, quoting local residents, said there had been a loud explosion earlier.

French prosecutors, meanwhile, said the cause of the blast had not been determined.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked on Twitter for people to stay away from the area to not hinder the massive deployment of firefighters and police.

Of the 16 people injured, seven were fighting for their lives, police said.

A total of 230 firefighters were at the site, and nine doctors, it said.

AFP pictures taken at the site show tall flames, and smoke billowing from the building, situated at Place Alphonse-Laveran, close to the Luxembourg Gardens and adjacent to the Val de Grace church.

The area is at the edge of the Latin Quarter, a top tourism area in the French capital.

