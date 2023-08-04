Open Menu

Paris 'firmly Condemns' Blocking Of French Media In Niger

Paris, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :France on Thursday "firmly condemned" the blocking of French media broadcasts in Niger, where last week's coup has sparked protests hostile to Paris.

"France reaffirms its constant engagement and determination in favour of freedom of expression, the press, and the protection of journalists," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In Niger, measures against the press come against the background of authoritarian repression taken by the authors of the attempted coup," it said, referring to "arbitrary arrests of democratic representatives".

"France condemns these grave violations of fundamental liberties."

