UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Launches Notre-Dame Lead Decontamination Work

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Paris launches Notre-Dame lead decontamination work

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :French workers on Tuesday began efforts to remove lead from the area around Notre-Dame cathedral which was contaminated by the devastating April fire, sparking public health concerns and forcing the suspension of restoration work.

Barriers were set up in the central Paris area as a truck delivered pipes and pumps to be used in cleaning the esplanade in front of the great medieval cathedral, an AFP reporter said.

Testing revealed dangerously high levels of lead at the site as well as at nearby schools and other buildings, prompting fears that workers and residents could have been contaminated by the toxic metal.

Hundreds of tonnes of lead in the roof and steeple melted during the April 15 blaze that nearly destroyed the gothic masterpiece, with winds spreading the particles well beyond the church grounds.

An area measuring 10,200 square metres will be cleansed using an array of techniques. The work is expected to last until August 23.

The process involves vacuuming the pavement, then scrubbing it and finally using a high-pressure hose to both rinse the ground and recover the waste water.

On some kinds of stone, a special gel will be used which will harden after three days and then be removed, taking the harmful particles with it.

- Restoration delayed - Residents have accused the Paris authorities of underplaying the risk from the lead.

After weeks of denying the poisoning threat, authorities admitted in late July that anti-contamination measures had been inadequate. Two schools near the church were closed after hazardous lead levels were detected.

Critics have accused the city of failing to notify the public about the test results, while an environmental group has filed a lawsuit alleging that officials failed to sufficiently contain the contamination.

The health fears prompted the suspension of work to make the church safe after the fire.

Securing the structure is a prerequisite for the start of full restoration work.

The vault in particular is at risk of collapse and the process of consolidating it, which is due to resume on August 19 after a nearly-month-long hiatus, is scheduled to last until the autumn, according to the culture ministry.

Only then can an architect carry out a thorough check of the edifice.

Paris prosecutors said in June a cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the fire and launched an investigation for criminal negligence, without naming a suspect.

Related Topics

Fire Water Paris Lead SITE Georgian Lari April June July August Criminals Church From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

2 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.