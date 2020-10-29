UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Masters Behind Closed Doors Confirmed By Organisers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Paris Masters behind closed doors confirmed by organisers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Paris Masters will go ahead as scheduled starting next week but behind closed doors to comply with a second national coronavirus lockdown, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

"Following the last announcements by the government and of the imposition of a new lockdown from October 30, the Masters 1000, which runs from October 31 to November 8 at the Accor Arena must be held behind closed doors," read a statement from the tournament's organisers.

The Paris Masters at the 20,000-seater Bercy Arena carries a total prize money purse of 4.3 million Euros.

World number two Rafael Nadal, who won a 13th French Open at Roland Garros in Paris just over two weeks ago, is the top seed at the tournament.

Related Topics

Paris Rafael Nadal Money October November From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Labour Party Failed to Handle Antisemitism Comp ..

2 minutes ago

Parks to remain open from 5am to 6pm

2 minutes ago

French poet's quote on Holy Prophet (PBUH), PM Imr ..

2 minutes ago

France call up Vincent for Ireland Six Nations dec ..

2 minutes ago

Minister Mohibullah Khan apprises tribesmen about ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador Ali Ahmed Arain presents credentials to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.