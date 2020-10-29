Paris Masters behind closed doors confirmed by organisers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Paris Masters will go ahead as scheduled starting next week but behind closed doors to comply with a second national coronavirus lockdown, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

"Following the last announcements by the government and of the imposition of a new lockdown from October 30, the Masters 1000, which runs from October 31 to November 8 at the Accor Arena must be held behind closed doors," read a statement from the tournament's organisers.

The Paris Masters at the 20,000-seater Bercy Arena carries a total prize money purse of 4.3 million Euros.

World number two Rafael Nadal, who won a 13th French Open at Roland Garros in Paris just over two weeks ago, is the top seed at the tournament.