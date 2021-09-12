UrduPoint.com

Paris Mayor Hidalgo Announces French Presidential Bid

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

Paris mayor Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

Rouen, France, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on Sunday announced plans to run for president in next year's election, joining a growing list of challengers to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking in the northwestern city of Rouen, Hidalgo said: "I have decided to be a candidate for the presidency of the French Republic."

