UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Official Resigns Over Links With Alleged Child Rapist

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Paris official resigns over links with alleged child rapist

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A deputy mayor of Paris resigned Thursday following protests over his links with alleged child sex abuser Gabriel Matzneff, an award-winning writer.

Christophe Girard, one of newly re-elected mayor Anne Hidalgo's deputies, told AFP he had no desire to have the issue "ruin" his life nor did he feel he had to "justify myself permanently for something that does not exist." Opposition politicians and women's groups have asked for 64-year-old Girard's suspension and the opening of an internal investigation over ties to Matzneff, who is under investigation following claims by Vanessa Springora of a tortured under-age relationship with the author.

Matzneff is to stand trial next year on a charge of justifying paedophilia, and prosecutors launched a rape investigation the day after Springora's bestselling book, "Consent", was published.

A second woman has also claimed she was groomed and controlled by the writer.

Girard, in charge of cultural affairs for the Paris government, was questioned in March in connection with the investigation into Matzneff.

He was an senior executive at Yves-Saint Laurent in 1986 and 1987, when the design house provided financial support to Matzneff.

Matzneff had told the New York Times that thanks to Girard, he was able to stay for free at a hotel for two years with Springora.

In her book, Springora said staying at the hotel allowed Matzneff to evade police.

A member of Hidalgo's team said she welcomed Girard's "courageous" decision to step down.

Matzneff has never made any secret of his preference for sex with adolescent girls and boys.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Paris New York March Women Government Opposition

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

4 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

4 hours ago

Engineering education advancing fast :MAJU Faculty ..

3 minutes ago

Eat chocolate once a week to keep your heart healt ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.