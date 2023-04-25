UrduPoint.com

Paris Olympic Equestrian Test Event To Be Held In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Paris Olympic equestrian test event to be held in August

LAUSANNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) --:The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced a series of key dates before the Paris Olympic Games, including an operational test event in Versailles, France, in August.

The cross-country event in Versailles, about 16 kilometers southwest of Paris, is scheduled for August 22-23, and another test opportunity will be in Fontainebleau, about 55 kilometers south of Paris, in April 2024, as it was announced at the FEI sports Forum here on Monday.

The two-day forum, held at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) campus in Lausanne, also set the dates of the Chef de Mission seminar for the Olympic Games on July 13-19, and for the Paralympic Games on August 24-30.

Jean Morel, Equestrian and Para-Equestrian Sport Manager for Paris 2024, introduced various elements of the planning process, detailing Olympic venue maps with key functional areas, athlete and grooms' accommodation, stabling, and access points.

Related Topics

Sports France Versailles Paris Lausanne April July August Olympics Event

Recent Stories

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

13 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

2 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

2 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

2 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.