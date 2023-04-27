Paris para-athlete urges better transport ahead of Olympics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :On the platform of a Paris suburb train station, 25-year-old para-athlete Manel Senni braced for another daily odyssey in her wheelchair to go to basketball practice.

"It should take me 20 minutes to get to training, but... I always leave home an hour before," said the young Algerian student who was born with spina bifida, a spine condition that means she cannot walk.

With less than 500 days to go until the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the plight of para-athletes living in the French capital is shedding light of the limited accessibility of its public transport system.

At the station of Noisy-le-Sec, a first train pulled up, but it was an old model with a 40-centimetre (15-inch) step into the carriage.

"I'd have to call station workers to set up a ramp for me," she told AFP.

"What I do instead is wait for another train with a floor at the same level as the platform," though this can mean watching up to three trains come and go.

Finally, a train with a lower carriage floor pulled up on the tracks, and Senni lifted her front wheels slightly to ease herself on board.

"This is one of the easiest trips of my week," she said.

On other days she is forced to circumvent the entire city, instead of crossing it, to get to another basketball court.

Two stops later, Senni glided off and easily made her way out of the station. But outside, she discovered her tram had been cancelled due to public works.

"This type of thing happens every day, I'm used to it," she said with a smile, before wheeling herself to the sports hall instead.

Not far from practice, a stadium was under construction for the summer games next year.

"You can tell that they're really making an effort to properly host the Paris Games," she said.

"But it would be great if they could also focus on transport so that disabled people can come to see them."Pierre Rabadan, a city official in charge of preparing Paris for the Olympics, said he was well-aware of the challenge.

"We know our network isn't 100-percent accessible," he said.