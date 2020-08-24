UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Ban Fan Gatherings To Greet PSG Players

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Paris police ban fan gatherings to greet PSG players

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Paris police on Monday banned "parades and gatherings linked" to the Champions League, urging fans not to gather at the Parc des Princes to greet Paris Saint-Germain players upon their return later in the day.

The ban will be in force "from 14.30 (1230 GMT) on Monday until 06.00 on Tuesday" and "everywhere in the capital," the police said in a statement.

Police commissioner Didier Lallement said the decision followed the events in the city as PSG lost the final to Bayern Munich.

These, he said, brought "unacceptable damage and violence which has nothing to do with football and seriously marred the evening." The police also prohibited the opening of "bars, pubs and restaurants as well as the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the public highway in the area" of the Parc des Princes from 16:30 Monday until 06:00 Tuesday.

The PSG squad landed at Charles de Gaulle airport on Monday and went directly to the ground by bus.

The club planned a social event for the players and their families to conclude the 2019-20 season.

The leading fan group, the Collectif Ultras Paris, which had planned a rally at 17.00 at the Parc des Princes to support the players issued a statement denouncing "the relentlessness of this prefecture against us."They added Lallement "in no way wants to see our city celebrate."More than 150 people, a third of them minors, were taken into police custody in Paris late on Sunday after clashes with the police and damage to the stadium.

Related Topics

Football Police Paris Sunday Event From PSG Bayern Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

23 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

12 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

12 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

12 minutes ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

8 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.