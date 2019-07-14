UrduPoint.com
Paris Protesters, Police Clash Around Champs-Elysees After Parade: AFP

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :French police fired tear gas at protesters during a tense standoff in central Paris on Sunday in the aftermath of the annual military parade on the Champs-Elysees, AFP reporters said.

Officers attempted to disperse dozens of protesters, who chanted anti-government slogans, knocked down security barriers erected for the parade and set fire to refuse bins.

