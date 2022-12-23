Paris shooting kills two, wounds four: prosecutor

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and hairdressing salon in central Paris on Friday, killing two people and injuring four others, witnesses and prosecutors said.

The shots shortly before midday (1100 GMT) caused panic in rue d'Enghien in the trendy 10th district of the capital, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars that is home to a large Kurdish population.

Witnesses told AFP that the gunman, described by police as white and known for two previous attempted murders, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a nearby hairdressing salon where he was arrested by police.

"We saw an old white man enter then start shooting in the Kurdish cultural centre, then he went to the hairdresser's next door," Romain, who works in a nearby restaurant, told AFP by telephone.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP: "There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'."