UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Shuts Down City Centre Live Bird Market

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:00 PM

Paris shuts down city centre live bird market

Paris, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Paris city council on Wednesday agreed to shut down a live bird market operating in the historic centre close to Notre Dame cathedral, responding to rights activists who called it a cruel and archaic operation.

The bird market on Louis Lepine square in the centre of the French capital has long been a fixture in Paris, operating close to the famous flower market.

But Christophe Najdovski, Paris' deputy mayor in charge of animal welfare, said that the market was a centre for bird trafficking in France while conditions for the birds were not acceptable.

"This is why we are committed to changing the regulations to ban the sale of birds and other animals," he said.

The closure had been urged by activists from the Paris Animals Zoopolis collective who had called the practice of showing the caged birds "cruel and archaic".

France and Paris have in the last months adopted a series of measures aiming to show they are at the forefront of efforts to protect animal welfare.

The government said in September it planned to "gradually" ban mink farms as well the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and dolphins and orcas in theme parks.

Parc Asterix, which normally has some two million visitors a year, announced last month it would close its dolphin and sea lion aquarium.

Related Topics

France Sale Paris September Market Church From Government Million

Recent Stories

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

20 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

50 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

1 hour ago

'India can not change status of Kashmir by cruel t ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Says Closing Off UK Over S.African Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Not Ruling Out Using Sputnik V Vaccine If Ap ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.