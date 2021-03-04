UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Spared As France Expands Local Lockdowns

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Paris spared as France expands local lockdowns

Paris, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :France placed the northern Pas-de-Calais region under weekend lockdown over the spread of Covid-19, the third area to be singled out for tighter restrictions as the government battles to avoid a third national lockdown.

Announcing the measure, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that with more than 400 confirmed cases per 100,000 people the Pas-de-Calais had nearly twice the national average.

The lockdown will start at 8:00 am on Saturday and end at 6:00 pm on Sundays.

A nightly curfew beginning at 6:00 pm remains in place nationwide.

Since January, President Emmanuel Macron's government has been trying to tamp down surges in the virus on a region-by-region basis, in contrast with some of France's neighbours, including Britain, which imposed a third lockdown.

The French Riviera and the northern city of Dunkirk have already been placed under weekend lockdown.

But Parisians, who had been bracing for something similar, were spared further restrictions, with Mayor Anne Hidalgo warning that such a move would be "inhuman" in one of Europe's most densely populated cities.

Covid-19 has killed 87,568 people in France since the pandemic began, figures published Wednesday showed.

The country's vaccination drive has been widely criticized as too slow compared with many other European countries.

So far 3.2 million people have received at least one dose, compared with nearly 21 million in Britain.

Castex said that the government aimed to have offered a jab to 30 million people by the summer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France January Government Million

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

12 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

12 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

17 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.