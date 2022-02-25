UrduPoint.com

Paris To Host Champions League Final Stripped From Saint Petersburg: UEFA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg: UEFA

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Paris will host this season's Champions League final after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the match due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, UEFA announced on Friday.

The showpiece occasion of the European club season will be played at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28, European football's governing body said.

UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues "until further notice".

