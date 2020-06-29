Parisians re-elect Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo: projection

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Parisians have re-elected Socialist Anne Hidalgo as their mayor by a wide margin, according to final result projections in the second and final round of French local elections held Sunday.

The estimate by two polling companies saw Hidalgo, with between 49.3 and 50.2 percent of the vote, ahead of right-wing candidate Rachida Dati, with President Emmanuel Macron's candidate a distant third.