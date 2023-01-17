Parisians to vote on whether to ban rental electric scooters in April

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Parisians in April will vote on whether to ban rental electric scooters amid a dispute, local media reported.

The use of electric scooters in France stirred controversy due to accidents, sidewalks being crowded by randomly parked vehicles, and drivers not following traffic rules.

In 2022, police recorded 337 accidents in Paris, including a lethal one, according to local broadcaster Franceinfo.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday told the daily Le Parisien that she will hold a referendum on April 2 on whether to allow the electric scooter rental services to continue operating.

The mayor also expressed her support for a ban, but said she will respect the decision of the Parisians.

Only rental electric scooters – around 15,000 in Paris – will be voted in the referendum. Parisians who own a personal electric scooter will not be affected in case of a ban.

