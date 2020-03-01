UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris's Louvre Museum Closes Over Staff Coronavirus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Paris's Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Louvre in Paris, the world's most visited museum, closed to visitors on Sunday after staff refused to work due to coronavirus fears, unions and management said.

Around 300 staff met in the morning and voted "almost unanimously" not to open, Christian Galani of the CGT labour union told AFP, leaving many would-be visitors disappointed.

The Louvre, near the banks of the Seine river in central Paris, received 9.6 million visitors last year, most of them foreigners including Americans, Chinese and Europeans.

Louvre management later confirmed the museum was closed for the entire day, and said it would refund ticket-holders.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you informed as the situation develops," the museum said on its website.

On Saturday, the government announced several measures to try and curb the outbreak in France, including cancelling all gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces.

"The Louvre is a confined space which welcomes more than 5,000 people a day," said Galani, adding: "there is real concern on the part of staff." Workers met in the morning to discuss these fears, and Galani said management representatives were unable to convince staff to go to work.

They are demanding stepped up protective measures, including the provision of hand sanitising gel and window barriers to separate cashiers from members of the public.

In January, workers also forced a one-day closure in a strike over the government's pension reform plans.

Earlier this week, the museum ended a special Leonardo da Vinci exhibition with an all-time visitors' record of nearly 1.1 million people.

Related Topics

World China France Paris Georgian Lari Turkish Lira January Sunday Christian All From Government Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

46 minutes ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Kha ..

1 hour ago

Saud Al Qasimi receives Anglican Bishop of Episcop ..

2 hours ago

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.