UrduPoint.com

Parker Stars For Kaizer Chiefs As Top South African Clubs Battle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:10 AM

Parker stars for Kaizer Chiefs as top South African clubs battle

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Kaizer Chiefs were one of only two top-half clubs to win in the South African Premiership this weekend with a Bernard Parker goal earning a 1-0 win at Maritzburg United.

Goals were also scarce with the eight matches on Saturday and Sunday producing just 11 -- and seven of those came in two matches.

While teams filling the top eight positions struggled in the richest African league -- the champions pocket 15 million rand ($955,000/845,000 Euros) -- three of the bottom five won during matchday 11.

A short corner and a cross enabled former international Parker to head powerfully past German goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt after 63 minutes of a match that kicked off 90 minutes late due to a power failure.

Chiefs remained sixth despite the victory, eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one match fewer than the other top-half clubs.

Sundowns have 26 points, Stellenbosch 21, promoted Sekhukhune United 20 and goal difference separates SuperSport United, Royal AM and Chiefs, all of whom have 18.

Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, with 15 points each, are the other sides in the top half of the standings in a league bankrolled by pan-African sport broadcasters SuperSport.

No club is more desperate than Chiefs to top the final standings as the Soweto outfit has endured six seasons without a trophy since winning the 2015 Premiership.

- Cape Town hold Sundowns - Winners of a record 53 domestic trophies and one of the richest African football clubs, Chiefs recently rehired English coach Stuart Baxter, who won four trophies during a previous stint with them.

"Our second half performance really pleased me," said the former South Africa coach after the victory over Maritzburg.

"We were lively and aggressive at a stadium where visiting clubs usually battle to collect maximum points. Our goal was well executed having been planned during training." Sundowns failed to secure maximum points for only the second time in 10 Premiership outings when held 0-0 at Cape Town City.

Stellenbosch, who narrowly dodged relegation last season, are the only other unbeaten side in the league and seemed set to beat visiting AmaZulu after establishing a two-goal advantage.

Nigerian Stanley Dimgba broke the deadlock on 59 minutes and was involved in the build-up to the second goal, scored by Ashley du Preez.

Sphesihle Maduna halved the deficit with a low shot from outside the box and the wind helped a Keagan Buchanan corner land in the net two minutes from time to salvage a point for AmaZulu.

Related Topics

Football German Stanley Buchanan Cape Town South Africa Sunday 2015 All From Top Coach Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

2 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

9 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.