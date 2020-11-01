(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :By Samad Tariq Parks not only represent the best of nature, but also provide a very beautiful, healthy and enjoyable environment to the visitors. Moreover, parks play a crucial role in society, these not only enhance the beauty of the city, but provide a major source of amusement and physical exercise to the residents.

Besides, parks not only represent the best of nature, but also provide a very beautiful, healthy and enjoyable environment to the visitors.

Islamabad, which was once a sleepy green forest now has a cool touch and fragrance due to abundance of greenery Particularly known for the lush green lawns of its residents , healthy climate, pollution free atmosphere and peaceful environment, Islamabad offers over 220 major and small parks across the city to its locals as well to tourists. Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) is a tourist destination, with Daman-e-Koh and Pir Sohawa serving as popular hill stations, while Shakarparian and Lake View Park are popular picnic spots.

MHNP is rich in biodiversity, most notably, gray goral, barking deer and the Leopard.

It is home to around 600 plant species, 250 bird varieties, 38 mammals and 13 species of reptiles.

There are several hiking trails at the park that have a lot of potential to explore, besides giving its visitors breathtaking views of the capital city.

Fatima Jinnah Park is the biggest park in the city that spans over the whole of sector F-9 which includes a sports zone with a standard-length swimming pool and tables for table tennis and snooker.

Shakarparian is an amusement park located near the Zero Point Interchange in Islamabad where people enjoy jogging and walking in the pine trees.

Rose and Jasmine Garden contains various varieties of flowers and herbs in it, especially roses and jasmines.

Lake View Park is an amusement and adventure park located on the edge of Rawal Lake.

It offers motorsports, fishing, boating, horse riding and many more.

This park also contains Pakistan's largest bird cage.

"Public parks or play areas are an integral part of our lives as they play a key role in personality grooming, behavioural order and physical fitness," Qasim Raza a health expert and resident of sector I-9 said.

"I enjoy a morning walk in Kachnaar Park due to dense trees, jogging track and sitting area,he added.

Aleem khan, another resident of G-7 said a large number of youngsters, children and families thronged parks especially at sectoral areas for recreation, exercise, jogging and amusement.

He asked the authorities concerned to establish more parks due to mushroom growth of population.Talking to APP, Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed said the civic agency was providing best ever recreational facilities to the citizens.He said CDA would install CCTV cameras in the city's major parks, and hiking tracks from the security point of view in main areas.But, these cameras would not disturb the privacy of visitors, as they wiould be installed on entry and exit points from security point of view, he added.A total of Rs200 million had been allocated for the repair and maintenance of Islamabad's more than 220 parks, he said and added , and renovation work had already begun.

The renovation of parks is underway and grass in almost all the parks has been mowed and electricity has been restored in the main parks.Amer Ali, who also has the charge of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, was of the view that 234 parks in the urban areas were enough to serve the recreational needs, however more parks would be set up in future.Increasing the number of parks and recreational facilities in a neighbourhood also reduces crime rates, especially among youth. "Giving young people a safe place to interact with each other keeps them off the streets and out of trouble," the chairman remarked.