Parliament Delegation Attends APA Meeting In Manama, Bahrain

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Parliament of Pakistan, led by Senator Sania Nishtar, took part in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development meeting held in Manama, Bahrain on May 16-17, 2023.

The delegation engaged in productive sideline bilateral meetings with esteemed counterparts from Iran, Qatar, Indonesia, and Turkiye.

During the bilateral meetings, a wide range of issues were discussed, with a particular focus on education, poverty eradication, and the establishment of forums to foster the exchange of Parliamentary Best Practices, knowledge, and experience.

Pakistan's delegation effectively presented its viewpoints on various resolutions discussed during the meeting. The stance of Pakistan received a warm welcome, appreciation, and acceptance from the APA Secretary General and like-minded countries.

Furthermore, the delegation emphasized Pakistan's position on the illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The Parliament of Pakistan remains committed to fostering regional cooperation, sustainable development, and the pursuit of shared goals for the betterment of all nations.

