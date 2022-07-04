UrduPoint.com

Parliament Elections Begin In Papua New Guinea

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Parliament elections begin in Papua New Guinea

ISTANBUL , Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Voting to elect a new parliament in Papua New Guinea began on Monday.

A total of 3,625 candidates are in the fray for a five-year term in the 118-seat parliament. The elections will be held through July 22. The official results are expected next month.

Around 5 million voters will cast their ballots at 9,905 designated polling stations comprising 11,066 polling booths set up across the four regions of the island nation Highlands Region, Mamose Region, New Guinea Islands Region, and Southern Region.

The polling started early today in 15 provinces.

Simon Sinai, Papua New Guinea electoral commissioner, said: "We aim to complete polling as soon as possible for counting to start and for election writs to be returned by July 29."Population spread across the island nation with tough terrain, frail communication and lack of facilities make the elections one of the most challenging issues in the country of around 9 million people.

"July 29 was the deadline for all writs to be returned and it cannot be delayed," he said, according to daily the National.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Papua New Guinea Guinea July All Million

Recent Stories

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nea ..

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according ..

25 minutes ago
 PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

48 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin ne ..

Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin next month

1 hour ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester ..

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.