Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman visits LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) : May 26 (APP):Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Line of Control (LoC) along Chakothi Sector on Eid ul Fitr and paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering matchless sacrifices for their just cause.

During his visit to the Chokothi sector, the Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir spent time with soldiers deployed at forward posts.

General Officer Commanding Muree Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz accompanied him on the eve of his visit to LoC and briefed him on the situation, an official handout issued by AJK Govt. On Tuesday said.

Addressing the troops, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Kashmir beats in the heart of every Pakistani.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a vibrant ambassador of Kashmir in the world, by presenting the case of Kashmir with a new angle and garnering attention.

Shehryar Khan Afridi urged the world community to take notice of the massive human rights violations by the Indian occupant forces in held valley and impose economic and military sanctions on India.

He said Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the subcontinent and added that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable.

Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir further said that Modi's fascist policies and atrocities on the minorities particularly Muslims had vindicated the two nations theory once again. "If such discriminatory attitude against the minorities didn't stop, no power could stop the further division of the India", he added.

Afridi also condemned the Indian nefarious designs against Kashmir and Pakistan and said that India, since August 5 last year trying to change the demographic composition of the disputed territory.