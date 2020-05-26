UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Visits LoC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman visits LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) : May 26 (APP):Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Line of Control (LoC) along Chakothi Sector on Eid ul Fitr and paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering matchless sacrifices for their just cause.

During his visit to the Chokothi sector, the Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir spent time with soldiers deployed at forward posts.

General Officer Commanding Muree Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz accompanied him on the eve of his visit to LoC and briefed him on the situation, an official handout issued by AJK Govt. On Tuesday said.

Addressing the troops, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Kashmir beats in the heart of every Pakistani.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a vibrant ambassador of Kashmir in the world, by presenting the case of Kashmir with a new angle and garnering attention.

Shehryar Khan Afridi urged the world community to take notice of the massive human rights violations by the Indian occupant forces in held valley and impose economic and military sanctions on India.

He said Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the subcontinent and added that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable.

Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir further said that Modi's fascist policies and atrocities on the minorities particularly Muslims had vindicated the two nations theory once again. "If such discriminatory attitude against the minorities didn't stop, no power could stop the further division of the India", he added.

Afridi also condemned the Indian nefarious designs against Kashmir and Pakistan and said that India, since August 5 last year trying to change the demographic composition of the disputed territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August Afridi Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

6 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.