Milan, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Serie A club Parma said Saturday they remained hopeful of pushing through Ivorian forward Gervinho's transfer to Qatari club Al-Sadd despite missing the transfer deadline.

The Italian club delivered all the documents, including the player's signature just before the deadline on Friday, but Al-Sadd coach Xavi said his club had not received them.

"I heard from the club's management that it is difficult to register Gervinho in the squad as the transfer window was closed yesterday," said Barcelona legend Xavi.

"If he is registered, he will only register for the next season. He is an excellent player." Parma director Alessandro Lucarelli insisted the Italian club had "done everything we had to do".

"We are waiting for the Qatari Federation to formalise the transfer of Gervinho," he told Sky sports Italia.

"It is clear that (Roberto) Inglese's injury and this choice by Gervinho have slightly thrown us in the final days of the market.

"They are two players who made the difference." Gervinho joined Parma in 2018 after two season's with Chinese club Hebei China Fortuna. He scored 11 goals in his first season, helping the promoted side stay in the top flight.

But despite signing a contract extension until 2022, the 32-year-old has been pushing for a move to Qatar on an 18-month deal worth a reported 5.5 million Euros ($6.1m) to Parma and six million euros to the player, with an option for a further season.

Parma were reluctant to let him go and only signed the paperwork after Gervinho refused to train for three days.

"We would have expected a different attitude from Gervinho, but if the operation is successful we would say goodbye," added Lucarelli.

Gervinho played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2013 scoring 11 goals, followed by three seasons with Roma, where he scored 26 goals, before heading to China.

He has scored four this campaign for Parma, who are pushing for Europa League football next season.