Partial lockdown for most of Italy from Monday: govt

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy's government on Friday announced tough new restrictions for much of the country following a fresh surge in infections of coronavirus that will see schools, restaurants, bars and museums closed.

The populous northern regions including Lombardy, which surrounds Milan, as well as others including Lazio, which surrounds Rome, will be designated "red zones" from Monday, the health ministry said.