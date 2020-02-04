UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partial Results From Iowa Caucuses Expected At 2200 GMT: US Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Partial results from Iowa caucuses expected at 2200 GMT: US media

Des Moines, United States, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Partial results from Monday's vote in Iowa kicking off the process to select a Democratic presidential candidate in November's election will be released at 4:00 pm Central Time (2200 GMT), US media reported.

US media outlets quoted Troy price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, as telling the campaigns in a tense conference call that about 50 percent of the results would be released later Tuesday.

More than 16 hours after voters in Iowa attended caucuses on Monday evening to select a Democratic nominee the official results have yet to be released.

The results are usually known within hours of the conclusion of the caucuses, which do not involve a traditional ballot but see voters attending public gatherings and voicing support for the candidate of their choice.

Iowa Democratic Party officials blamed problems with an app for the embarrassing start to the Democratic presidential campaign.

Despite the absence of official results, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory, citing partial returns.

Related Topics

Election Vote South Bend Price November Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.