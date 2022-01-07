ULAN BATOR, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :For athletes, participating in the Olympic Games is the pinnacle of their sports careers, a senior official of the Mongolian Ski Federation (MSF) said on Friday.

"Sports are a symbol of unity, and the Olympics are the greatest festival of humanity. For athletes, participating in the Olympic Games is the pinnacle of their sports careers," Bayaraa Gerelt-Od, general secretary of the MSF, told Xinhua in an interview.

Sports must be politically neutral, Gerelt-Od said, noting that Mongolian leaders have voiced their solidarity with the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

Two cross-country skiers of Mongolia have so far qualified for the upcoming 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and within the framework of cooperation between the MSF and the Swiss Ski Association, they are now training in Switzerland for the Beijing Winter Olympics, he said.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-20, will be the 14th Winter Olympics for Mongolia, said the official.

He added that this time Mongolian skiers will strive to achieve the country's best result at the Winter Games in Beijing.