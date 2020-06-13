UrduPoint.com
Partick Urge Scottish Clubs To 'do The Right Thing' As Drop Looms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Partick urge Scottish clubs to 'do the right thing' as drop looms

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Partick Thistle have urged their fellow Scottish Professional League clubs "to do no harm" by backing plans for league reconstruction that would spare the Jags relegation to the third tier.

A Scottish season curtailed by the coronavirus has led to acrimony at all levels, with several clubs set to be demoted as a result of the average points per game method, that saw Celtic crowned champions for a ninth successive time, unhappy at being relegated when they still had games to play.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has asked clubs to indicate by 0900 GMT Monday if they back a permanent 14-10-10-10 structure next season that will have effectively ensure Thistle avoid relegation.

"Our plea is simple: choose to do no harm," said Thistle chairman Jacqui Low in a statement on behalf of the Glasgow club's board.

Low added there was more to her argument than self-interest "which seeks to protect a perceived advantage created by an unforeseen crisis".

Pleading with clubs to avoid settling old scores or turning a blind eye, Low added: "If that doesn't matter to you, then focus on doing the right thing for Scottish football." Partick Thistle had a game in hand on second bottom Queen of the South before the season was halted, which if they had won would have seen the Jags move off the bottom of the table.

While the Scottish Premiership is aiming to begin the 2020/21 season on August 1 behind closed doors, with the Championship campaign beginning in October, there is no indication as to when professional football below the top two divisions will commence.

Bemoaning her club's "arbitrary" relegation, Low said: "We still don't know when or even if we will play football next season.

"Does anyone in Scottish football believe we deserve to be punished with a double whammy like this?"

