Parties neck-and-neck in post-Merkel election: exit polls

Berlin, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Exit polls from Germany's general election to pick a successor to outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel Sunday showed her conservative party in a dead heat with the Social Democrats.

Surveys published on public television after polling stations closed at 6pm (1600 GMT) found Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet with around 24-25 percent of the vote, nearly tied with the Social Democrats on 25-26 percent.

Analysts said the trend could shift significantly as results come in due to the large number of postal votes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.