UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Parts Of Spain Safer Than UK', PM Sanchez Says

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

'Parts of Spain safer than UK', PM Sanchez says

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has hit back at Britain's move to quarantine all travellers returning home from Spain, saying parts of the country are safer than the UK.

The Spanish leader defended the Balearic and Canary islands, Andalucia and the Valencia region -- favourite summer holiday destinations for Britons -- saying they had "a cumulative incidence of the virus that is lower than that currently in the United Kingdom".

"That is to say, in epidemiological terms, it might even be safer at these destinations than in the United Kingdom," Sanchez told the private channel Telecinco in an interview late Monday.

The spread of the infection in Spain was "uneven", he said, with two-thirds of new cases registered in just two regions -- Aragon and Catalonia, where the regional authorities have urged residents of metropolitan Barcelona and another city to stay at home.

Madrid was in talks with London "to try to convince them to reconsider the measure, which in our opinion is unbalanced," he said.

British tourists are the largest national group of visitors to Spain, with 18 million of them visiting the country last year.

The quarantine decision is a major blow to Spain's tourist industry, which accounts for 12 percent of gross domestic product and 13 percent of employment.

"We will continue working with the British authorities," Sanchez said, adding that "in a significant part of the country, the epidemic is well under control".

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya had on Sunday tried to allay fears after some countries reimposed travel restrictions on Spain.

"Spain is a safe country," she told reporters. "Like other European countries, Spain has new outbreaks. It's not unusual." Madrid is making "great efforts to control these outbreaks", she said after nearly 1,000 new cases were reported on Thursday and Friday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has tripled in two weeks, and the authorities are monitoring more than 360 outbreaks.

Passengers from Spain arriving in the UK must now spend a fortnight in isolation, with Norway imposing similar conditions.

On Friday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex "strongly recommended" that people avoid going to northeastern Spain, the worst-hit area.

Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 28,400 lives and infected more than 272,400 people, declaring a lockdown and state of emergency in mid-March which only lifted on June 21.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Norway London Valencia Barcelona Madrid Spain United Kingdom Turkish Lira June Sunday All From Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani counterpart discus ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.14 a barrel M ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Armenian counterpart review ..

18 minutes ago

Govt to make NAB laws more transparent, says Shibl ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5855 deaths with 274938 cases of ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discus ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.