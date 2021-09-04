UrduPoint.com

Party In Romania's Ruling Coalition Seeks PM's Removal

Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Party in Romania's ruling coalition seeks PM's removal

Bucharest, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :A junior coalition party filed a no-confidence vote against Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday, throwing the centre-right government into crisis.

"The prime minister no longer has our trust, that's why we filed a no-confidence vote against him", said Dan Barna, co-president of reformist party USR-PLUS.

Barna added that USR-PLUS ministers will quit next week and join the opposition if the prime minister stays in office.

The party was willing to remain in government but only under a new prime minister.

Florin Citu, 49, from the National Liberal Party (PNL), angered USR-PLUS this week after sacking one of its members, Justice Minister Stelian Ion.

At the heart of the row is a controversial 10 billion-euro ($12 billion) development plan for local communities pushed by Citu and which Ion refused to approve.

USR-PLUS charges that the project adopted on Friday lacks transparency and is being used by Citu to buy the support of powerful local politicians ahead of internal party elections this month.

For the no-confidence motion to succeed it needs at least 234 votes from a total of 466 MPs, which can not be obtained without the support of the Social Democratic Party, the largest opposition group.

The USR-PLUS has 80 seats and won the backing of the far-right party AUR with 47 seats for the vote, which is expected to be held within 10 days.

Citu denounced "a toxic alliance with an extremist party", AUR, and said he will "inform the European leaders and our strategic partners the United States regarding what's happening in Romania".

The third partner in the coalition, the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), has pledged to support the prime minister.

If the government does fall, centre-right President Klaus Iohannis can nominate a new prime minister to form a government.

