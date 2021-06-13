UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partying Youths Defy Paris Police For Third Night Running

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Partying youths defy Paris police for third night running

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Paris police said Sunday that three people were detained after officers used tear gas to disperse hundreds of youths gathered for a street party in defiance of Covid social distancing limits and an 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) curfew.

The so-called Project X gathering on Saturday, a reference to an American film from 2012, on the vast lawns in front of the Invalides war museum was the third party at the site since Thursday.

Videos on social media showed largely maskless youths surrounding a car and then climbing and jumping on its roof, while others bombarded police vans with bottles.

Other mass parties were broken up after midnight in the Tuileries gardens near the Louvre and on the banks of the Seine river, police said, as people enjoying warm evenings outside found it difficult to respect the coronavirus curfew.

Many bars across the city remained open after 11:00 pm over the weekend, the first since the curfew was pushed back from 9:00 pm last Wednesday, according to AFP reporters.

"We had our 'bac' [high school exit exam] this year and we really needed to let loose," said Cedric, 17, who came with friends from the nearby 15th district of the capital.

Officials have urged people to continue respecting social distancing limits as the country emerges from its third Covid lockdown.

Since Wednesday, bars and restaurants are allowed to serve patrons indoors for the first time since October, with a maximum of six people per table, and the government plans to drop the nationwide curfew entirely on June 30.

"I understand and obviously I share the desire of these youths and other people to get together again and have a good time," said Marlene Schiappa, the minister in charge of citizenship.

"But the virus is still here, the pandemic still exists, and we need to respect the health rules," which she told Europe 1 radio.

Health authorities reported 3,972 new cases over the previous 24 hours on Saturday, while the number of patients in intensive care fell to 2,110, far below the peak of nearly 6,000 during the third wave of cases that began in March.

Thirty-four deaths were reported, bringing the French total to 110,407.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Europe Social Media Car Paris SITE March June October Citizenship Gas Sunday From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 minutes ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.