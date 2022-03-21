UrduPoint.com

Passenger Plane With 132 People Onboard Crashes In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Passenger plane with 132 people onboard crashes in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) ::A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people aboard has crashed in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.

According to local media reports, the crashed aircraft is a Boeing 737 coming from Kunming Changshui International Airport to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

The accident caused a mountain fire, and casualties are still unknown.

The precise nature of the incident remains undetermined, and rescue operations are underway.

