Passenger Plane With 132 People Onboard Crashes In China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 03:01 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) ::A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people aboard has crashed in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.
According to local media reports, the crashed aircraft is a Boeing 737 coming from Kunming Changshui International Airport to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.
The accident caused a mountain fire, and casualties are still unknown.
The precise nature of the incident remains undetermined, and rescue operations are underway.