Passenger Van Overturns In Central Afghanistan, Injuring 14

Published June 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Passenger van overturns in central Afghanistan, injuring 14

Afghanistan, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 14 commuters sustained injuries on Wednesday after a passenger van turned turtle in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province, a statement of the provincial police released here said.

The accident occurred at about 11:00 a.m.

local time (0630 GMT) when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the Panjab district of the province, which resulted in the injury of 14 passengers, including women and children, the statement added.

All the injured people, some in critical condition, have been taken to the provincial hospital, it said.

