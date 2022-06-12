UrduPoint.com

Passengers Arriving On PIA Flight In Xi'an, China Expressed Happiness

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A number of passengers who arrived in Xi'an, China from Islamabad by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) expressed happiness over resumption of flight operation between Pakistan and China.

PIA operated its first flight to Xi'an, China on June 11, after a gap of 6 months due to Covid-19 control and prevention measures.

PK-854 flight took off from Islamabad International Airport on Saturday morning with 241 passengers on board and landed at Xi'an Xianyang International Airport (XIY) on the same day.

Saif Ullah Anjum, a 15-year-old Pakistani passenger told 'China Economic Net' that he is very joyful to travel to China via PIA.

"I'm going to China for the first time. I'm very excited because I want to see my father who is in Beijing now and secondly, I want to study and explore China. We waited for a long time for the PIA flight but I'm very happy on board," Saif Ullah expressed.

Naeem Ahmed, a Pakistani businessman based in Shaoxing, China said that it is good that the PIA flight resumed its operation to China after six months, and now the business community, students, and other visitors can easily travel to China.

"In order to prevent COVID-19 infection, strict measures have been taken by PIA," he added. He hoped when more flights operate the fare will decrease because currently it is too expansive.

According to sources, PIA got permission from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and local authorities to operate its weekly commercial passenger flights from Islamabad to Xi'an and return from Beijing-Islamabad.

It is worth noting that PIA operated its last flight to China on December 18, 2021.

After the COVID-19 Pandemic, PIA had only operating rights to Beijing station. Special landing permission was granted to PIA for Xi'an, sources told CEN, adding that unfortunately, Xi'an was also closed due to the pandemic spread there but now Xi'an is open to all international flights and PIA started its operation.

Well-placed sources said that PIA will get operating approval for Chengdu next month, and Chinese authorities also granted an operating license for Guangzhou and when the pandemic situation is better, PIA will operate from all these stations on weekly basis.

