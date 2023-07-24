Passengers in Vietnam to get refunds for flights delayed by 5 hours

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Air carriers in Vietnam will have to refund passengers if flights delay for five hours or more under a new regulation, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Monday.

For flights delayed for five hours or more, if passengers request a ticket refund, the carrier shall refund the entire ticket fare or refund the unused portion of the fare according to the passenger's choice, the newspaper reported, citing a recent document of the Ministry of Transport.

For flights delayed for two hours or more, within the scope of service provision, the carrier shall offer suitable itinerary changes for passengers or switch them to another flight to reach their final destination, exempting any conditions on itinerary changes or flight switches and related surcharges for passengers, according to the ministry.