Passengers Of Another Coronavirus-hit Cruise Ship "allowed To Disembark" Without Checks In Aussie Harbor

Sat 11th April 2020

Passengers of another coronavirus-hit cruise ship

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Passengers of a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus outbreak were allowed to disembark in Australia's harbor city despite informing authorities there were 13 people sick on board, local media reported.

The vessel, Ovation of the Seas, told Federal authorities about its ill passengers, including three suffering high temperatures, before docking at Sydney's Circular Quay on March 18, the Seven News channel reported late Friday.

But Border Force and New South Wales state health officials allowed the Royal Caribbean-owned ship to dock without checks, according to the channel, with passengers advised that "they did not need to self-isolate nor enter quarantine" days earlier.

So far 98 passengers from the Ovation of the Seas have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them, a 72-year-old man, has died, the channel reported.

The latest revelation comes amid news of a state criminal probe into cruise operations after about 2,700 passengers of another vessel, the Ruby Princess, were permitted to disembark in Sydney on March 19. Those passengers have since been linked to hundreds of reported COVID-19 cases and at least 15 deaths.

The Ovation of the Seas was on en route from Sydney to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but altered course after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison closed borders and ordered cruise ships to return.

