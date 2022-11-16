Passport, Hayya card compulsory for those willing to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM
RIYADH, 16 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The General Directorate of Passports on Wednesday stressed that those willing to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 must have a passport registered at Hayya platform and a Hayya card.
The directorate also stressed that passengers are required to have a valid passport for at least three months for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens and six months for other countries, with having a valid Hayya card before travelling, noting that the national ID card is not accredited for citizens to travel to Qatar during the World Cup.