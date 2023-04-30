UrduPoint.com

Passports Directorate At Jeddah Islamic Port Continues To Receive Foreign Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Passports directorate at Jeddah Islamic Port continues to receive foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Passports continues the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts through the Passport Office at Jeddah Islamic Port, which has completed carrying out the entry procedures for nationals of friendly countries who were evacuated from Sudan.

At the same time, the office is tackling the situation of civilians who do not hold entry visas or passports, in coordination with their countries, helping them complete the repatriation process.

The Passport Directorate coordinated the entry of several foreign nationals with various government agencies since the beginning of the evacuation operations from Sudan, lending the designated sites strong human and technical support, and harnessing all its capabilities to serve the returnees through its seaports and airports, around the clock.

Related Topics

Jeddah Same Sudan All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

16 minutes ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

16 minutes ago
 Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish D ..

Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish Day 2023

31 minutes ago
 ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

2 hours ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.