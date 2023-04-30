Passports directorate at Jeddah Islamic Port continues to receive foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Passports continues the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts through the Passport Office at Jeddah Islamic Port, which has completed carrying out the entry procedures for nationals of friendly countries who were evacuated from Sudan.

At the same time, the office is tackling the situation of civilians who do not hold entry visas or passports, in coordination with their countries, helping them complete the repatriation process.

The Passport Directorate coordinated the entry of several foreign nationals with various government agencies since the beginning of the evacuation operations from Sudan, lending the designated sites strong human and technical support, and harnessing all its capabilities to serve the returnees through its seaports and airports, around the clock.