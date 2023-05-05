Passports directorate finalizes entry procedures for evacuees arrived from Sudan Via Jeddah Islamic Port

Jeddah, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Passports Directorate at Jeddah Islamic Port has finalized procedures for the passengers of a ship carrying a number of citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries, as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts to evacuate those stranded in the Republic of Sudan.

The Passports Directorate confirmed addressing the conditions for nationals of brotherly and friendly countries who do not hold entry visas or passports in coordination with their embassies and missions to conclude the procedures for their return to their countries.