Passports Directorate Starts Issuing Resident Entry Permits To The Holy Capital Electronically During Hajj Season

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Passports Directorate starts issuing resident entry permits to the Holy Capital electronically during Hajj season

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Passports has started receiving applications for issuing entry permits to the Holy Capital electronically for domestic resident workers and non-Saudi family members, workers residing in establishments based in the Holy Capital, seasonal work visa holders and contractors with those establishmentsregistered in "Ajeer" system, during the Hajj season 1444 AH.

The service aims to facilitate procedures for beneficiaries, shorten the time and save effort, as the platform of "Absher" individuals provides permits for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, while the service of entry permits to the Holy Capital is accessible through the electronic "Muqeem" portal for all agencies.

