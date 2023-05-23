UrduPoint.com

Passports Office At Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport In Madinah Receives Pilgrims From Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Passports Office at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah welcomed on Tuesday pilgrims who arrived on a flight from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, running their entry procedures smoothly.

The General Directorate of Passports declared its readiness to efficiently handle the procedures pilgrims need to carry out during the Hajj season of 1444 AH (2023) at international airports, land borders, and seaports.

It reaffirmed its commitment to utilize all available resources to facilitate the entry of pilgrims, including the state-of-the-art technological devices to streamline operations.

