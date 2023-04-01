Past 10 Winners Of The Masters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Augusta, United States, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Past 10 winners of the Masters ahead of next week's tournament at Augusta National: 2022: Scottie Scheffler (USA) 2021: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 2020: Dustin Johnson (USA) 2019: Tiger Woods (USA) 2018: Patrick Reed (USA) 2017: Sergio Garcia (ESP) 2016: Danny Willett (ENG) 2015: Jordan Spieth (USA)2014: Bubba Watson (USA)2013: Adam Scott (AUS)