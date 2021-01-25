UrduPoint.com
Pasteur Institute, Merck Abandon Covid-19 Vaccine

Mon 25th January 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Pasteur Institute said on Monday it was ending development of a Covid-19 vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Merck after clinical trial results proved disappointing.

The partners announced a tie-up last May and had been developing a jab based on an existing measles vaccine but it failed to prove its efficacy in Phase 1 clinical trials, the Paris-based institute said in a statement.

