Pasteur Institute, Merck Abandon Covid-19 Vaccine
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Pasteur Institute said on Monday it was ending development of a Covid-19 vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Merck after clinical trial results proved disappointing.
The partners announced a tie-up last May and had been developing a jab based on an existing measles vaccine but it failed to prove its efficacy in Phase 1 clinical trials, the Paris-based institute said in a statement.